Most of Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen in time for weekend
3.8 km reopens at noon Thursday between Somerset and Bank streets
A section of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens to skaters Thursday at noon — welcome news as Ottawans head into the last weekend of February.
The National Capital Commission (NCC) said a 3.8-kilometre stretch of the canal between Somerset and Bank streets is reopening one week after it closed due to mild weather conditions.
On Friday at 8 a.m., another 3.2-kilometre stretch is set to reopen from Bank Street to the Hartwells Locks.
The NCC asks the public to refrain from venturing onto closed sections of the Skateway and to respect the barricades and signs for safety reasons.
The canal has been open for 31 skating days so far this season.
