Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Most of Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen in time for weekend

There's some good news for skaters: a 3.8-kilometre stretch of the Rideau Canal reopens Thursday at noon between Bank and Somerset streets, while another large section will reopen Friday.

3.8 km reopens at noon Thursday between Somerset and Bank streets

CBC News ·
People get some outdoor exercise as they make their way along the Rideau Canal Skateway earlier this month. The canal is set to reopen Thursday following two closures in February due to mild weather. (Ian Black/CBC)

A section of the Rideau Canal Skateway reopens to skaters Thursday at noon — welcome news as Ottawans head into the last weekend of February.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) said a 3.8-kilometre stretch of the canal between Somerset and Bank streets is reopening one week after it closed due to mild weather conditions.

On Friday at 8 a.m., another 3.2-kilometre stretch is set to reopen from Bank Street to the Hartwells Locks.

The NCC asks the public to refrain from venturing onto closed sections of the Skateway and to respect the barricades and signs for safety reasons.

The canal has been open for 31 skating days so far this season.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now