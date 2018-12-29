Skip to Main Content
Rideau Canal Skateway opens Sunday
It’s once again time to lace up those skates: The National Capital Commission has announced a 2.7 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Sunday morning.

Skateway opening nearly week earlier than last season

CBC News ·
Time to dust off the skates and sharpen the blades before Sunday morning. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

The skateway will officially open between Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street Bridge, including Patterson Creek, at 8 a.m.

The opening is close to a week earlier than last season's when the skateway opened on Jan. 5, 2018 and more than two weeks earlier than the Jan. 14 opening in 2017.

This will be the skateway's 49th season.

