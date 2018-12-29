Rideau Canal Skateway opens Sunday

It's once again time to lace up those skates: The National Capital Commission has announced a 2.7 km stretch of the Rideau Canal Skateway is set to open Sunday morning.

The skateway will officially open between Pretoria Bridge and the Bank Street Bridge, including Patterson Creek, at 8 a.m.

Are you ready for it?! The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RideauCanal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RideauCanal</a> Skateway will open at 8:00am TOMORROW! ⛸️<br>2.7km from Pretoria Bridge to Bank St. Bridge, including Patterson Creek. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RideauCanal?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RideauCanal</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottawa</a> <a href="https://t.co/s4uGmgySGJ">pic.twitter.com/s4uGmgySGJ</a> —@NCC_Skateway

The opening is close to a week earlier than last season's when the skateway opened on Jan. 5, 2018 and more than two weeks earlier than the Jan. 14 opening in 2017.

This will be the skateway's 49th season.