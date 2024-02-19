Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Ottawa

Rideau Canal Skateway open to visitors on last day of Winterlude

The Rideau Canal Skateway reopened at noon on Monday for the last day of Winterlude.

NCC says ice conditions 'are still variable' but crews are working to improve surface

CBC News ·
Skaters with long morning shadows.
People cast long shadows as they skate on Ottawa's Rideau Canal on its season-opening day, Jan. 21, 2024. The NCC reopened the canal at noon on Feb. 19, the final day of Winterlude. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

The National Capital Commission (NCC) has opened the Rideau Canal Skateway for the last day of Winterlude.

Skaters can use a stretch of the canal between the Pretoria Bridge and Bank Street, according to the NCC website.

In a social media post Monday morning, the NCC said crews "swept, graded and flooded the ice" overnight.

While ice conditions are variable, the NCC said crews are working to improve the surface and "the cold is going to help firm everything up."

A season of shaky openings

On Sunday the NCC briefly let visitors onto the skateway, but recommended walking the canal instead of skating due to "very poor" ice conditions at the time.

That opening only lasted six hours. The NCC closed the skateway at 6 p.m. on Sunday to do "intensive ice maintenance."

Skaters got another chance on Jan. 21, when the NCC opened a short stretch between Bank Street and Pretoria Avenue. But that opening only lasted a few days until the weather forced the NCC to shut it down.

Ice on the canal needs to be at least 30 centimetres thick before the skateway can safely open, even thicker if the quality is poor.

People skate and walk on the Rideau Canal Skateway. The ice is covered in snow and its a cloudy day.
People skate and walk along the Rideau Canal Skateway on Feb. 18. On that day, the NCC recommended 'walking over skating' on the skateway because the ice was in poor condition. (Félix Pilon/CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now