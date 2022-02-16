Rideau Canal Skateway closes again as mild weather returns

The Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 10 p.m. Wednesday with rain pouring and the temperature above 0 C to help preserve the ice surface.

The National Capital Commission (NCC), which manages the skateway, warns the public not to venture onto the ice during the closure.

The full length of the skateway was swept and flooded Tuesday evening but the conditions began to worsen when the temperature hopped above the freezing mark on Wednesday. Officials advise skaters to use caution as there were still some rough patches of ice in the section from Rideau to Laurier.

"This closure will help preserve the ice throughout the mild weather, so we can work to reopen the skateway as soon as possible," the NCC said in a news release.

The skateway had just reopened on Feb. 13 after closing for several days due to warming weather. This closure could last longer with the temperature sitting just aboze 0 C early next week.

The skateway has been open for 31 skating days so far this season.