Rideau Canal Skateway to close Saturday night as temperatures rise
The entire Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 11 p.m. Saturday as above-zero temperatures hit the Ottawa area.
Sunday's forecast calls for a high of 5 C
The entire Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 11 p.m. Saturday as above-zero temperatures hit the Ottawa area, the National Capital Commission (NCC) says.
The "temporary" closure is necessary as warmer weather can cause the ice to deteriorate and make skating unsafe, the NCC said in a news release Saturday afternoon.
Environment Canada is forecasting Sunday's high to reach 5 C, with daytime highs not expected to dip below the freezing mark until Wednesday.
While there have been 24 days of skating on the canal this winter, the skateway's entire 7.8-kilometre length has yet to open.
In recent days, skaters have had access to 7.4 kilometres of ice, from Dow's Lake to Laurier Avenue.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.