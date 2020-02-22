Rideau Canal Skateway to close Saturday night as temperatures rise

The entire Rideau Canal Skateway will close at 11 p.m. Saturday as above-zero temperatures hit the Ottawa area, the National Capital Commission (NCC) says.

The "temporary" closure is necessary as warmer weather can cause the ice to deteriorate and make skating unsafe, the NCC said in a news release Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada is forecasting Sunday's high to reach 5 C, with daytime highs not expected to dip below the freezing mark until Wednesday.

While there have been 24 days of skating on the canal this winter, the skateway's entire 7.8-kilometre length has yet to open.

In recent days, skaters have had access to 7.4 kilometres of ice, from Dow's Lake to Laurier Avenue.