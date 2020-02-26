Rideau Canal Skateway closed for the season

The Rideau Canal Skateway officially closed Wednesday, marking the end of its 50th season.

This week's warm weather has damaged the ice surface, and with a major snowfall descending on the region the NCC said its maintenance team can no longer ensure safe conditions.

The skateway was open for a total of 31 skating days this season, although not its entire length — the final stretch near the National Arts Centre never opened.

In terms of skating days, that makes this the fifth-shortest season since the NCC began keeping that particular record in 1995-96.

The NCC said it welcomed more than 381,000 visits to the canal this winter, the second-lowest attendance since it begin tracking that figure in 1992-93.