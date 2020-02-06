At least another week until entire skateway opens

The entire length of the Rideau Canal Skateway has not opened yet this year, and it will be at least the middle of next week until that's possible.

Ottawa's fluctuating winter weather has made it difficult for the ice to grow to 30 centimetres thick, a minimum that the National Capital Commission (NCC), requires for skating. The NCC has maintained the skateway since 1971.

"The problem is that it's not consistently cold," said David Phillips, a senior climatologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada.

"We're not getting long bouts of cold weather. And that's why skating on the Rideau has been back and forth, a kind of yo-yo situation."

'Very hard to say' when entire skateway will be ready

As of Wednesday, the Rideau Skateway has been open for 15 days this season, but that only includes sections of the canal.

The ice from Bank Street to Bronson Avenue, as well as the downtown section from the National Arts Centre to Somerset Avenue, have yet to open.

Knowing if and when those sections will be fit for skating is "very hard to say," said Corey Laroque, a spokesperson for the NCC.

Laroque said that they can't make any predictions on timing, but that it will be at least another week.

"You're at the mercy of Mother Nature, and it's unpredictable year after year," he said.

Last year, the Rideau Skateway was open for 59 skating days.

This season the skateway didn't open until Jan. 18, a later start which will likely mean fewer skating days.

The record for the shortest skating season was set in 2015-2016, when the skateway was open for only 18 days.

U.S. storms brought warm air

This year's fluctuating temperatures have been partially caused by warm storm systems moving up from the United States, according to Phillips.

"These storms are coming up from Colorado, Texas, California," he said, "they bring some mild temperatures."

"We've seen another system almost like clockwork every week."

Phillips said that in January, Ottawa's average temperatures were about four degrees warmer than normal.

"In the last 50 years, January temperatures have warmed up by two degrees," he said. "In climate circles, that is very significant."

He added that most of that warming has occurred in the last 20 years.

People skate under Queen Elizabeth Driveway to Patterson Creek on the Rideau Canal Skateway in December 2018, in what was the earliest start to the skating season since 2004. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

In the coming decades, Phillips said that Ottawa will likely continue to experience gradual warming, as well as fluctuating temperatures, which will make it difficult to predict ice conditions on the skateway.

"Will we be skating on the Rideau in 50 years? I think we might be," said Phillips. "Some years will be really good. But other years will be nothing."

"You're just not going to be able to count on having a consistent kind of winter period."