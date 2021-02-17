Entire length of Rideau Canal Skateway opens Friday morning

The Rideau Canal will open all 7.8 kilometres of the skateway on Friday morning, the National Capital Commission has announced.

The 52nd skating season will begin at 8 a.m. Friday and there will be some changes from the pandemic-affected 2021 season.

Important updates: <br>☕ Concessions/rentals/picnic tables are back! <br>↔️ Keep 2m from others <br>😷 Wear a mask (required indoors + in lineups) <br>✅ Follow public health directives<br><br>More info: <a href="https://t.co/q998wTLegY">https://t.co/q998wTLegY</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> —@NCC_Skateway

The NCC has explained its general standards for opening a stretch of the canal are an ice thickness of 30 centimetres, which takes about 10 to 14 days of temperatures in the -10 C to -20 C range.

WATCH | What it looks like to get the canal ready:

Workers flood Rideau Canal in preparation for 2021-2022 season Duration 0:56 Workers flood the Rideau Canal during the first week of January as the National Capital Commission prepares for the skateway’s 52nd season. 0:56

The neighbouring Queen Elizabeth Driveway on its western side is open for exercise and closed to vehicles between Somerset Street West and Fifth Avenue Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Last year's skating season lasted 29 days from late January to late February, its shortest season yet.