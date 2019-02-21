Riverkeeper bristles over plastic pollution left on canal

They might be small, but the Ottawa Riverkeeper says the blue plastic bristles left behind be ice-cleaning equipment on the Rideau Canal Skateway pose a big environmental problem for the region's waterways.

"When this thing melts in the spring, all of this water is going straight into the Ottawa River," the organization's executive director, Patrick Nadeau, told CBC's All In A Day.

With the water flows those detached bristles, Nadeau said.

"There is evidence to show that definitely these are making their way into the river."

The group organized an event earlier this month to collect the bristles littering the skateway, but each day brings more.

Most days, it doesn't take long to collect a fistful of the blue plastic bristles. (CBC)

Nadeau said the National Capital Commission and Parks Canada, which manage the canal, are looking for solutions, including asking staff to collect the bristles.

"This is one small page of a giant chapter that is being written across the world right now," Nadeau said. "People are coming to terms with the fact that we have a major plastic pollution problem on our hands."

Building a better bristle

Christian and Marc Walz, whose Vankleek Hill, Ont., company, Metec Metal Technology, manufactures snow removal equipment including blowers, plows and sweepers, say there is a better way.

According to Marc Walz, there are companies in Europe that are already building a better bristle.

"It is impossible for the bristles to fall out. It is one piece. They're almost welded together," he said.

The bristles on the left are attached to a standard ring and can break off more easily. The ring on the right, manufactured in Europe, tends to keep its bristles intact. (Supplied)

Some manufacturers are also working on bristles made from biodegradable material, he said.

"They are close to finding a solution, but they don't want to give too many details away because they are paving the way with this technology."

The family-run company is looking at the prospect of bringing this technology to Canada.

"Both of us are fishermen, so it really draws our attention," Christian Walz said.