Skip to Main Content
Firefighters pull person from Rideau Canal

Firefighters pull person from Rideau Canal

Firefighters pulled a person for the Rideau Canal Thursday evening.

Crews find person in the water, but not submerged

CBC News ·

Firefighters pulled a person for the Rideau Canal Thursday evening.

Emergency crews were called just after 10 p.m. Thursday to the canal, right across the street from the Shaw Centre downtown.

When firefighters arrived they saw a person in the canal, but not submerged in the water. They lowered themselves into the water and pulled the patient out.

There was no word on their condition.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us