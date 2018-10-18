Firefighters pull person from Rideau Canal
Firefighters pulled a person for the Rideau Canal Thursday evening.
Crews find person in the water, but not submerged
Emergency crews were called just after 10 p.m. Thursday to the canal, right across the street from the Shaw Centre downtown.
When firefighters arrived they saw a person in the canal, but not submerged in the water. They lowered themselves into the water and pulled the patient out.
There was no word on their condition.