Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen Wednesday morning

Good news, skaters! The full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Wednesday morning, the National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced.

Full 7.8-kilometre length to open at 8 a.m.

Skaters flocked to the Rideau Canal on Family Day in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

The 7.8-kilometre skateway will open at 8 a.m from the National Arts Centre downtown to Hartwells Locks at Carleton University.

The canal was closed on the weekend amid rain and unseasonably mild temperatures.

