Rideau Canal Skateway to reopen Wednesday morning
Good news, skaters! The full length of the Rideau Canal Skateway will reopen Wednesday morning, the National Capital Commission (NCC) has announced.
Full 7.8-kilometre length to open at 8 a.m.
The 7.8-kilometre skateway will open at 8 a.m from the National Arts Centre downtown to Hartwells Locks at Carleton University.
The canal was closed on the weekend amid rain and unseasonably mild temperatures.