Flora Footbridge now open, but no love locks, please

Pedestrians and cyclists in Ottawa can now use the Flora Footbridge to cross the Rideau Canal between the Glebe and Old Ottawa East — but they won't be able to leave behind symbols of their undying love.

The $21-million project began construction in the fall of 2017 and was originally scheduled to open this fall, but work was completed early. The bridge opened Friday afternoon.

The footbridge was named after former Canadian politician Flora MacDonald, the country's first female foreign minister.

You're welcome to profess your love for that special someone on the new span, but the city doesn't want you leaving any mementos behind. Any "love locks" affixed to the bridge's railings will be cut off, the city said Friday.

Cyclists cross the Corktown Footbridge, adorned with 'love locks,' in August 2018. (CBC)

Locks will be removed

"Love locks and other chains or padlocks will be removed from the Flora Footbridge," said Alain Gonthier, the city's director of infrastructure services.

Love locks are padlocks affixed to bridges by couples who traditionally then toss the keys into the water below, symbolizing an everlasting bond. Hundreds are fastened to the Corktown Footbridge, which opened between Somerset Street W. and the University of Ottawa in 2006.

However, as some municipalities have learned, the weight of too many locks can actually damage the structure.

The Flora Footbridge will be the second pedestrian bridge to open in Ottawa's central neighbourhoods within a four-year span.

The Adàwe Crossing, which stretches over the Rideau River, opened to pedestrians and cyclists in December 2015. It bridges Somerset Street E. in Sandy Hill and Donald Street in the Vanier/Overbrook neighbourhoods.