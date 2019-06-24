New Rideau Canal footbridge set to open early

Pedestrians and cyclists in Ottawa should have another option for crossing the Rideau Canal by Canada Day.

Coun. Shawn Menard tweeted Monday that the Flora Footbridge, which connects Clegg Street in Old Ottawa East to Fifth Avenue in the Glebe, has a tentative opening of 5 p.m. Friday.

The $21-million project began construction in the fall of 2017 and was originally scheduled to open this fall. There's still some landscaping to be done, but the structure itself appears finished.

Are you ready <a href="https://twitter.com/CapitalWard?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CapitalWard</a> ? Flora Footbridge is just about finished. It is expected to open this weekend (tentative date and time is Friday June 28th at 5pm). It connects <a href="https://twitter.com/ottawaeast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ottawaeast</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/OldOttSouth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OldOttSouth</a> with the <a href="https://twitter.com/GlebeCA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GlebeCA</a> . <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FloraFootbridge?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FloraFootbridge</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottawa?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottawa</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/VisionZero?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#VisionZero</a> <a href="https://t.co/DILsPbO59h">pic.twitter.com/DILsPbO59h</a> —@ShawnMenard1

The footbridge was named after former Canadian politician Flora MacDonald, the country's first female foreign minister.

This will be the second pedestrian bridge to open in Ottawa's central neighbourhoods within a four-year span.

The Adàwe Crossing, which stretches over the Rideau River, opened to pedestrians and cyclists in December 2015. It bridges Somerset Street E. in Sandy Hill and Donald Street in the Vanier/Overbrook neighbourhoods.

Closer to downtown, the Corktown Footbridge over the Rideau Canal, between Somerset Avenue W. and the University of Ottawa, opened in 2006.