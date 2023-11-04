Skateway vendors hopeful weather will co-operate this winter

The phrase "these proposed dates are subject to change" seems boilerplate in a request for proposals, but when the RFP in question is for Ottawa's Rideau Canal Skateway, the language carries added weight.

That's because the canal, one of the city's top tourist draws, famously couldn't open to skaters last winter because weather and ice conditions just weren't right.

Now the National Capital Commission (NCC), which operates the canal, is inviting vendors to express interest in operating during what's hoped to be the canal's comeback season this winter. Chosen businesses would enter a three-year agreement.

John Hennessy already has a spot secured.

Last winter was to be his restaurant's first time on the canal but, given the way things shook out, he says this coming year will now become his debut — fingers crossed.

To open his business on the Rideau Canal Skateway, John Hennessy said he invested "north of $10,000." (John Hennessy)

'Defining moment'

Hennessy, who owns ZUPS ByWard — a downtown Ottawa restaurant specializing in poutine — has spent more than $10,000 on an ice-appropriate trailer and said he didn't consider pulling out of his contract.

"The opportunity to be on the canal is the defining moment for businesses that are trying to build a brand and build a name and get a following. You really need to be there," he said.

Adam Malmberg agrees.

He's the co-founder of Dunrobin Distilleries, based in Vankleek Hill, Ont. Last winter was to be his second season of three on the canal, but that's also been pushed back to the upcoming season.

"You roll with the punches and you want to be part of something so iconic and world class," Malmberg said.

"We are willing to take those risks."

A person walks along the closed Rideau Canal Skateway last February. (Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press)

According to Environment Canada's seasonal forecast as of Nov. 1, there's a 56 per cent chance of above-average temperatures in Ottawa this coming December, January and February.

The NCC was already out last week installing access ramps for people with mobility needs.

The commission's senior manager of facilities and programs, Bruce Devine, told Radio-Canada in French the NCC is working with academics to study "the formation of ice more quickly than usual."

At the same time, Devine said the NCC is "stuck with mother nature."

"If we don't have, at least, temperatures below zero ... I can't do much about it."