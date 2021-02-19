Avoid afternoon outings to Gatineau Park, Rideau Canal, NCC suggests

The National Capital Commission (NCC) is asking people to avoid some of the region's most popular attractions during their busiest times to cut down on crowding during the pandemic.

According to the NCC, the Rideau Canal Skateway is busiest near Dows Lake and the NAC between 1 and 5 p.m., while Gatineau Park tends to get clogged between noon and 4 p.m. on weekdays, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends, particularly around Chelsea, Que.

The NCC is suggesting alternative times for visiting those destinations. For example, Gatineau Park's O'Brien, Chemin Cross Loop and Trail 53 parking lots were the least crowded last week, according to the NCC.

📍 Rideau Canal Skateway | 7:00am vs. 3:00pm<br><br>(1/3) UPDATE | With Ottawa and Gatineau returning to "Orange” zones and with milder weather in the forecast this weekend, we’re asking for the cooperation of all users in order to ensure safe public access to the Skateway. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/WjRekOWMj0">pic.twitter.com/WjRekOWMj0</a> —@NCC_Skateway

The NCC is also asking people to limit visits to certain destinations within Ottawa's Greenbelt to weekdays, as parking lots at sites such as Mer Bleue are sometimes full at more popular times.

The NCC recommends using this interactive map to plan your next visit, and reminds visitors to keep their distance from others, wear masks and stay home if they're feeling sick.