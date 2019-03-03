Skateway manager calling it quits after nearly 4 decades

After 38 years working on the Rideau Canal, Marc Corriveau is passing the torch — but not hanging up the skates.

Corriveau, the director of urban lands for the National Capital Commission, will be retiring​ this year, making this his final season helping manage the skateway.

And as he told CBC Radio's In Town and Out, it was a job he felt he was bred for.

"My life whole life was in rinks," said Corriveau, who grew up in northern Ontario. "I played a lot of pond hockey when I was younger, so this is my playground."

After 38 years of taking care of the skateway, this will be his last season. Marc Corriveau is set to retire. 8:15

'I've got to manage this beast'

When Corriveau first arrived in Ottawa as a university student, his first job was working on a local rink. But he had bigger aspirations.

"I was always looking at the Rideau Canal Skateway and saying, 'One day, I've got to manage this beast.'"

It didn't take him long to start achieving that goal: while still a student, Corriveau picked up a job with the NCC, managing a snow sculpting competition on Dow's Lake.

Having some background managing smaller recreational events, Corriveau went into his interview for the Dow's Lake job feeling confident.

"Probably two minutes in they said, 'Marc you've got the job!'"

49 million smiles

Reflecting back on his nearly 40-year career, Corriveau said that bringing smiles to skaters' faces has been the most satisfying part of the job.

"The skateway is 49 years old this year. [We get] a million visits per year, so we've probably put 49 million smiles on people's faces," he said.

Even though he's retiring, Corriveau is planning to stay active. He skis both downhill and cross-country, and has recently started playing pickleball — a game similar to tennis that uses a ball with holes in it, much like a Wiffle ball.

And of course, he intends to make use of the massive skating rink he's had a hand in operating for nearly four decades.

"What's good [about] retiring is I will get to use it much more."