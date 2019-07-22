Opening of Rideau Canal locks, campsites delayed to June

Parks Canada says people will have to wait a little longer until they can camp and travel through lockstations along the Rideau Canal.

The national historic site, which stretches from Ottawa to Kingston, Ont., and is managed by the agency, will remain closed until at least June 2, the date the current stay-at-home order has been extended to in Ontario.

Parks Canada said in a news release Wednesday that lockage and overnight mooring, along with all camping and oTENTiks sites — roofed accommodations along the canal — will remain closed to visitors until the order is over.

"The health and safety of visitors and employees are of utmost importance to Parks Canada and the agency is following the advice, guidance, and requirements of public health authorities," the news release reads.

All reservations that are impacted by the opening delays will be cancelled automatically and refunded fully, the agency said. People do not have to do anything to cancel their reservations.

"Parks Canada is asking Canadians to observe travel restrictions, to respect the guidance of public health experts and all public health restrictions," the agency said.