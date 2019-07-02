Rideau Bakery closed for good after nearly 90 years

Rideau Bakery, which has been churning out kosher breads, doughnuts and pastries since the 1930s, has closed for good.

Both locations — one on Bank Street in Alta Vista and the original shop on Rideau Street — shut their doors permanently over the weekend, surprising many in the community.

Co-owner Louis Kardish, 65, said he made the decision with his brother David Kardish, 69, for a combination of business and health reasons.

"The last few years have been a bit of a struggle for us," Louis Kardish told CBC Radio's Ottawa Morning on Tuesday.

Egg breads and other loaves on display at Rideau Bakery. (Rideau Bakery/Facebook)

'Just didn't have it in me'

"We were trying to arrange a plan to consolidate our baking in one location ... but unfortunately, about six or seven weeks ago, I got a diagnosis of T-cell lymphoma, and that kind of took the wind out of my sails."

While specialists told him the prognosis is good, another member of his family is also dealing with cancer.

"I just didn't have it in me to keep going like that," he said.

Some prominent members of the Jewish community who were aware of the situation had been trying to come up with a plan to keep the business going, but it fell through last Thursday morning.

"We were hoping right up until the last day that there would be some continuity, but unfortunately [it didn't work out]."

Rideau Bakery co-owner David Kardish, Louis Kardish's brother, poses for a photo in 2018. (Elyse Skura/CBC News)

Open to selling

Asked if the business is for sale and whether the family would consider a transition, Louis Kardish said yes.

"We would entertain anything, and as much as possible, we'd try and help out to make the transition," he said.