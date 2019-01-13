Rideau Bakery looking for fresh recruits to rise and shine

Rideau Bakery is on the hunt for a few good men and women who are ready to rise to the occasion — at an extremely early hour.

The iconic Ottawa bakery is hoping to hire people with at least two years' experience who can work well both with a team and on their own.

But as All In A Day host Alan Neal found out when he stopped by earlier this week, finding skilled bakers with the right attitude is tricky these days.

"They're not really geared for a scratch-type bakery per se, the way we are," co-owner Louis Kardish told Neal.

"Or if they are, they're not ready for the size of volume we're doing."

A baker's life

According to Kardish, many bakers these days merely heat up frozen dough in chain stores. If their skills do extend beyond "thaw and bake," they're often unwilling to work the long hours a job at Rideau Bakery demands, he said.

"We have to start at midnight in order to have the bread ready to be able to go in to our stores, or to be shipped to the various chain stores in the morning. So it's tough. It's six days a week."

Rideau Bakery baker Louis Kardash — different guy — said the resurgence of interest in artisanal baking is refreshing.

"A lot of that started with Tartine Bakery in San Francisco becoming so popular and everybody embracing true sourdough bread and the science behind it," Kardash said. "But it's hard to find [the right workers]. We need 10 guys at a time that want to do it."

Kardish and Kardash have shared an easy-to-make variation on their bakery's vaunted egg breads and braided challah that you can try making at home — any time of day.

Egg bread and other loaves on display at Rideau Bakery. (Rideau Bakery/Facebook)

Egg bread

Ingredients (starter)

1 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1 cup lukewarm water

2 tsp. instant yeast

Mix and let sit in a bowl for 45 minutes

Ingredients (dough)

3½ cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1¾ tsp. salt

1/3 cup sugar

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 additional egg for an egg wash

Instructions