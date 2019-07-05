Chefs churn out kosher challah following Rideau Bakery closure

The closing of Ottawa's iconic Rideau Bakery has had an immediate effect on the city's Jewish community — but now some local chefs are donning their aprons to help pick up the slack.

After nearly nine decades in business, both locations of the Rideau Bakery suddenly closed last week , leaving the city without a single kosher bakery.

"They've been an icon in the city for 89 years, it's like a go-to place," said chef Ru Uzan, who runs the bakery and catering company A Dashing Pinch.

"There are things within the Ottawa Jewish community that have come and gone, but the bakery has always been there."

Ru Uzan, owner of the catering company A Dashing Pinch, is stepping up to fill orders of challah bread after the city's only kosher bakery closed last week. 1:50

Uzan's company operates as a social enterprise, employing the parents of children with special needs, and often makes small batches of challah — a type of egg bread traditionally used to celebrate the Jewish Sabbath, or Shabbat.

They wanted to help fill the bigger challah void in the Jewish community when the Rideau Bakery closed, Uzan said.

"It's not like a choice was made, should we make challah this Friday?" she said.

"The bakery closed, the community needs bread, we'll be baking bread."

First jump into mass production

Starting at about 7 a.m. on Friday morning, the company's small group of chefs gathered at the Kehillat Beth Israel synagogue to mix up a big batch of challah dough.

It's the company's first official foray into mass production, Uzan said.

On a normal week, individual families and synagogues might place small orders of challah for Shabbat, Uzan said, usually somewhere between six and 10 loaves in total.

But with the closing of the Rideau Bakery, demand has risen significantly, making the Friday morning production much bigger than usual.

"We started with 40 cups of flour in each batch," Uzan said. "We mixed it all by hand today with no mixers, no machines."

The final result will be 50 loaves of traditional challah, as well as several loaves of whole wheat and vegan versions.

Lack of fresh bread leaves a 'void'

There are some kosher products available from Montreal companies and some grocery stores, but the closure of the Rideau Bakery meant that no Ottawa businesses were making fresh challah anymore, Uzan said.

Ottawa's Rideau Bakery recently shut its doors for good after nearly 90 years in business. (Alexandra Massie/Submitted)

"The quality of having it fresh-baked in your city is a void, it really is," she said. "I hope some entrepreneurial spirit comes in and saves the day. But it just happened, these things can take time."

In the meantime, Uzan and her fellow chefs will be kneading, rolling and braiding on an ongoing basis to serve a community left without a kosher bakery.

"I'm watching, I'm waiting and I'm hoping," she said.