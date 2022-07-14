Downtown Ottawa streets reopen as police investigate stabbing

Ottawa police are investigating a stabbing near the Fairmont Château Laurier hotel.

The male victim has been taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

At about 10 a.m. Thursday, police and paramedics received a call about a stabbing in the area of Rideau Street and Mackenzie Avenue.

Paramedics said a man was found outside and was taken to The Ottawa Hospital's Civic campus trauma unit.

The intersection of Rideau and Mackenzie streets was closed and a few OC Transpo routes detoured until about 12:45 p.m.