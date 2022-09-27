Former student testifies she told principal about ex-teacher's conduct as trial continues

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A student of former Ottawa teacher Rick Watkins (Despatie) testified Tuesday that she told the principal of St. Matthew High School to put cameras in Despatie's classroom because staff would be "shocked" by what they'd show.

But, the woman told court, when she shared her own experience of alleged inappropriate incidents involving the ex-math teacher, the principal Debbie Clark responded there was nothing the school could do and she could contact police.

"Hearing that from her was the biggest kick in the face," the student said. "It hurt."

The woman is the second of Despatie's students to testify during his trial. At one point he was facing 54 criminal charges involving 16 alleged victims.

The trial is proceeding with 14 counts and four complainants, all of whom were under the age of 16 when the alleged incidents occurred. A publication ban bars CBC from reporting information that could identify any of the alleged victims.

After Despatie was first charged in April 2021, the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) sent a notice to all parents apologizing to "any former students who have experienced harm by someone in a position of trust."

In a statement shared before the trial began this week, spokesperson Sharlene Hunter said the board passed a new Child Sexual Assault and Reporting policy last year following consultations, which includes making sure "more than one person is made aware of the concerns."

The statement also said the OCSB will not be commenting further on the case.

In court, the former student said a lack of support from the administration was one reason why she didn't come forward with her allegations against Despatie sooner.

"The principal at the time made it feel like nothing could be done and at that point I had no hope," she testified.

"It was my word against a teacher. I was scared."

Allegations Despatie snapped bra strap

The complainant alleged Despatie would massage her shoulders, neck and collarbone under her shirt during class, at one point causing some of the top buttons of her second-hand school uniform to come undone.

She testified he would "crouch down over top of her," while helping with assignments, one hand on her shoulder and the other wrapped around her body so she couldn't get away.

"I could have put up a fight to get out but unless he moved…" the student said, trailing off.

The complainant said the touching incidents began after a death in her family, when Despatie put his arm around her and held her against his side as they walked to the school's cafeteria together.

Rick Despatie, a former teacher at St. Matthew High School in Orléans, is charged with 14 child sexual offences. His trial began on Monday. (@Montreal1963/Twitter)

The student testified that one day she arrived at math class early, looking for help with schoolwork, but when Despatie came to her desk he began rubbing her shoulder with both hands, before moving them under her shirt toward her bra strap.

The teacher pulled it back and let it go "so it made a snap sound," she alleged, adding he laughed about it before she abruptly left the classroom.

"I was way more uncomfortable this time around," the complainant said. "I really did not want to be in his classroom."

She said there were many times where she intentionally came to school late so she wouldn't have to attend math.

"I didn't care if I failed. I just didn't want to be anywhere around him," she said.

She added that Despatie would make fun of her about missing his class if he ran into her in the halls saying she was "too scared to face math."

"I was too scared of him," she said.

'He put his hands on me'

Dean Embry, Despatie's lawyer, asked during cross-examination whether it was possible the student talked to school administrators about how she was struggling in math class, but not about alleged inappropriate contact.

The complainant responded that she recalled telling the principal, saying her advice about putting cameras in the room was made for a reason.

Embry also proposed that the times Despatie touched her back and shoulder were "incidental" and didn't involve going under her clothes. He went on to say that the only time she'd raised inappropriate touching was after the teacher had been charged by police.

"I'm going to suggest that you are sort of ... mixing up these allegations you've learned about, these sexual allegations with the bad time you had with Mr. Despatie as a teacher."

"No. He put his hands on me," she said. "I'm certain about that."

The trial continues Wednesday.