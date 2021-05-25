Trial begins for ex-teacher charged with 14 child sex offenses

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

The trial of a former Ottawa high school teacher charged with more than a dozen child sex offences began Monday with the testimony of a student who told court she and a classmate developed a "code" they'd use when an inappropriate incident allegedly took place.

At one point, Rick Watkins, also known by his former surname Despatie, was facing 54 criminal charges involving 16 alleged victims, but the trial is proceeding with 14 charges involving four complainants.

A publication ban bars CBC from reporting information that could identify any of the alleged victims.

"Mr. Despatie" taught math to Grade 7 and 8 students at St. Matthew High School in Orléans until he was suspended in March 2021, a month before he was initially charged.

'He didn't even stare at my face'

Much of Monday was spent watching a video of the first complainant's interview with police.

In it, the student told a detective the first time she felt uncomfortable in Despatie's class was when she went to hand in a test and "he didn't even stare at my face," instead he started "here," she said, motioning at her chest.

She also alleged the then-teacher would touch her shoulder when she asked for help in class, at one point testifying that Despatie would rub her back near her bra strap.

Other times, she would sit next to him at the front of the room to get help with her work, the complainant told court. It was during those visits where he would allegedly touch her thigh, the student told the detective.

The student alleged that one day, while sitting at the front, Despatie tried to play footsie with her for about 30 seconds.

The complainant also said Despatie, who also taught gym, stared at her "multiple times" for 15-30 seconds at a time while she was leading class warm-ups.

'Disturbed' by thigh touching

Testifying in court, she said the staring made her feel "very uncomfortable and anxious," she said in response to a question from assistant Crown attorney Cecilia Bouzane.

She said having her shoulders allegedly rubbed during class and her leg touched left her feeling "gross" and "disturbed."

"When this happens we kind of have a code where we both stare at each other," she told a police detective in the video, describing how she and a classmate would make eye contact.

"Once we look at each other ... we know that we both saw it."

Defence lawyer Dean Embry asked the complainant to try and provide a clear timeline for when the incidents happened and how often.

The student said most of the alleged touching happened during the first four months of the school year, while the "staring problem" got worse after the Christmas break.

Embry pointed out that while the complainant told police she had been touched on the leg to or three times, she testified Monday that it had happened four or five times.

The student said she had recalled other incidents since her police interview and the touching happened about half the time when she was sitting up front.

The defence lawyer said gym class can be embarrassing and awkward and asked how the complainant knew Despatie was staring at specific body parts rather then just looking in her general direction.

"The eye placement, the look on his face," she said. "He would be smiley ... he was staring."

Complainant says her feet were 'fondled'

Embry asked the student what she had heard about Despatie before entering his class and she responded that a group of students had heard rumours.

"Very early in that year ... you were on the lookout for Mr. Despatie acting inappropriately," he said.

"Correct," the complainant responded.

The defence lawyer also asked about the alleged footsie incident, questioning if it could have been accidental and why she didn't pull back when they first made contact.

The student said she initially thought the top of Despatie's foot pushing against the bottom of hers was accidental, but when she moved her away, his legs "continued to follow" her.

"His feet ... fondled, caressed my feet," she said.

The trial continues Tuesday.