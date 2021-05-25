Student alleges former teacher put his hands under her school uniform

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

A student described a "private detention" with former teacher Rick Watkins (Despatie) in court on Wednesday, one where he allegedly slid his fingers along her leg and under her school skort.

"As he was helping me, he placed his hand on my thigh and slipped his hand up just so far that it touched the ends of my underwear," she testified.

His hand stayed there for about two minutes, the student estimated.

"That incident made me feel extremely uncomfortable," she said.

"Being I child … I didn't understand why his actions made me feel that way and because he was in a position of authority, I didn't feel the need to say anything," said the young woman.

The complainant is the third of Despatie's students to testify during his trial. The former St. Matthew High School math teacher is charged with 14 child sex offences related to four people, all of whom were under the age of 16 when the alleged incidents occurred.

A publication ban bars CBC from reporting information that could identify any of the alleged victims.

The student who spoke Wednesday said she struggled in math and often didn't do her work, so Despatie asked her to come to his classroom over lunch or before the school day, which she considered private detentions.

The teacher would touch her, both during those extra sessions and in regular class when she raised her hand for help, the complainant alleged.

Student says she stopped asking for help

She testified Despatie would "slide in close" to her desk at the back of the class then work through math problems while placing an arm around her shoulder and stroking her upper arm or placing a hand on her thigh. Sometimes he did both, she alleged.

This happened "every time" the student needed help, she told court, saying that by the end of the year she'd stopped raising her hand.

While she never told him directly that she was afraid of him, the teacher knew, according to the complainant.

"He would frequently make comments about me being so standoffish … 'Are you afraid of me? I'm not going to bite.'"

Rick Watkins (Despatie) uses his jacket to cover his face while leaving the Ottawa courthouse on Elgin Street on Wednesday. (Dan Taekema/CBC)

Dean Embry, Despatie's defence lawyer, challenged what the student meant by "private detentions" noting in her police interview she appeared to indicate other students were sometimes present.

He suggested the teacher never touched her leg in the way she described and never put a hand up her skort.

Embry questioned how she didn't know the alleged incidents were wrong.

The complaint said she'd been taught about "stranger danger" but understood inappropriate contact to be something extreme, like a person stripping off her clothes.

"It didn't seem like enough to cause alarm. I respected him. He was in a position of authority over me," she told court.

Mother says she spoke to school

The mother of another of Despatie's students was also called as a witness on Wednesday. Her daughter testified the day before that the teacher had allegedly massaged her neck under her shirt and once snapped her bra strap.

The woman said she'd twice visited his classroom before school to talk about her child's struggles in math.

The first time, the mother alleged, she found the door closed and the teacher "hovering" over a single female student with his hands on either side of the desk over her.

The student "looked terrified" and "bolted" out of the room when Despatie stood and turned toward the door, the mother testified during cross-examination.

On her second visit, the woman said she found Despatie's door closed again and him inside the room with three female students.

The parent said she felt something about the situation wasn't right and that she told Despatie it was "inappropriate."

After that encounter, the woman said she went to the office and spoke with a vice-principal, alleging he told her she appeared to be a "vengeful parent looking to destroy the career of a good teacher."

The mother said her daughter was vague about her own interactions with Despatie and refused to discuss them in detail.

She also outlined repeated visits with the school's principal and one meeting with the other vice-principal where she raised concerns about his teaching style and mentioned the fact her daughter said he'd put his hands on her. The woman said the principal told her the school would look into it.

Embry, the defence lawyer, asked if it was possible those discussions with the administrators never happened.

The mother said she wasn't imagining them because she remembered thinking "Here we go again, nobody's doing anything," after one interaction with the vice-principal.

The trial continues Thursday.