Chiarelli's surgery has constituents asking who'll 'stand up' for them

There's mounting concern in Coun. Rick Chiarelli's ward that residents aren't being properly represented, following Friday's announcement the College Ward councillor will undergo heart surgery.

Some community associations are asking city council to finally grant Chiarelli a leave of absence — something they refused to do in October — and appoint a new councillor to take over his duties.

Councillors Allan Hubley and Scott Moffatt had been representing College ward residents during Chiarelli's recent absence, which he took after allegations emerged of inappropriate behaviour — like asking former staffers and job applicants if they'd be willing to go braless to work events.

Chiarelli has denied these allegations.

Last Wednesday, city council relieved Hubley and Moffatt of their duties, but that was before Chiarelli's heart surgery was announced.

Representation 'doesn't exist'

Representation for College Ward residents "doesn't exist" right now, according to Ron Benn, president of the Centrepointe Community Association.

"We are the ones who ... are underrepresented while council fails to deal with things properly. And that's really what it comes down to. [We need them to] deal with it properly," said Benn.

Benn said he would like to see city council "revisit" the issue of Chiarelli's leave of absence, initially denied two months ago after he failed to convince council he was too sick to work.

Benn said he would like to see different councillors step in this time, noting that Moffatt and Hubley represent wards which are not as urban as College ward.

"The issues are different," said Benn. "Light rail is coming through. Intensification is coming through."

Joan Clark, president of the Cityview Community Association, says she's had heart surgery herself and knows Rick Chiarelli could be in for a long recovery. She wants to know who will represent her community at city hall during his absence. (Matthew Kupfer/CBC)

More calls for leave of absence

Other community associations are also calling for council to step in — and for Chiarelli to step aside.

"He has to give up what his job is to take care of his health," said Joan Clark, president of City View Community Association.

"Who is going to stand up for us at city hall? ... He can't play the political game of wanting to keep control when he's in a situation of recovering from serious operation."

People who live in College Ward are currently "disadvantaged," according to Stéphane Émard-Chabot, a University of Ottawa law professor and a former city councillor.

Stéphane Émard-Chabot, a former city councillor, says council will have no choice but to approve Chiarelli's leave now that he's having serious heart surgery. (CBC)

Council has 'no choice'

"The reality is no one knows that area as well as the councillor for that area ... And frankly, you don't have that vote on council. And some votes are close, and one vote can swing the outcome one way or another," said Émard-Chabot.

He said the last time city council dealt with the leave of absence request, "the evidence wasn't very clear" about whether Chiarelli was unfit to work.

"Now, I think council will not have a choice. They will have to distinguish the allegations issue from the medical issue," said Émard-Chabot.

The next time city council will have the chance to assign someone to help out College ward will be at their next meeting, which isn't until late January.

A statement from Chiarelli's office Sunday said his family was requesting privacy and that an update on his condition would be provided in the coming days.