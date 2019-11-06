Staffers stage protest as Chiarelli returns to city hall

A group of protesters including councillors' staffers held a silent demonstration outside the council chamber Wednesday as Coun. Rick Chiarelli took his seat at the table inside.

Chiarelli, who's been accused of inappropriate behaviour toward female employees and job applicants, was making his first public appearance in several weeks at Wednesday's council meeting, one of his last chances to avoid giving up his seat due to his lengthy absence.

Thirteen women have told CBC about inappropriate behaviour by the councillor, either at work or during job interviews. The city's integrity commissioner is investigating a number of formal complaints made against Chiarelli.

In a statement distributed to reporters Wednesday, Chiarelli again categorically denied the allegations, repeating that he plans to challenge the integrity commissioner's investigation.

As council tackled the city's 2020 draft budget inside Andrew Haydon Hall, the protesters stood silently outside. One held a sign reading "We deserve a safe workplace." They declined further comment.

These councillors' staffers held a silent protest outside council chambers.

The mayor, city councillors and city clerk have talked about strengthening the rights of city councillors' staffers in the wake of the allegations.

Unlike most city employees, councillors' assistants are hired by the politicians and paid through their office budgets. Council staffers are not covered by any collective agreement, and lack the job security many other city employees enjoy.

In an email to councillors' assistants Wednesday, the city clerk reminded them of their right to a safe workplace.

"In light of certain developments at Council's meeting earlier today, I want to reiterate to you the City of Ottawa's commitment to providing a work environment where employees, including Councillors' Assistants can work free from harassment," Rick O'Connor wrote.

The email, which was also addressed to the mayor and members of council, reminds employees of the steps they can take if they experience harassment at work, including filing a complaint with the integrity commissioner, who investigates alleged breaches of council's code of conduct.

The email also provides numbers for the city's employee assistance program and 24-hour crisis support centre.

O'Connor said his office will be undertaking a review of hiring practices for councillors' assistants "to ensure that they reflect best practices and respect the City's legal obligations and its commitment to being an employer of choice."

Consultations will begin in January, and O'Connor said he expects to report to council in March.