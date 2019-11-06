College ward residents surprised, relieved that Rick Chiarelli isn't running again

Nancy O'Brien said she bought a security camera for her front door because she was worried about coming face-to-face with her old boss on the campaign trail.

Now, O'Brien — a former staffer for College Coun. Rick Chiarelli who also lives in his ward — won't have to worry, as the veteran councillor isn't running again in October's municipal election.

"It's a huge relief that that's not going to happen," O'Brien said.

After several women came forward with complaints, Chiarelli was handed a 450-day suspension of his pay last year, the result of an investigation by the City of Ottawa's former integrity commissioner into behaviour ultimately deemed to be harassment of a sexual nature.

Since then, Chiarelli has faced several shocking new allegations . He has consistently denied the allegations, calling them at various times "preposterous and unbelievable" and the result of "an apparent mob mentality."

Despite the allegations, his office said in June that he expected to run for re-election . He had made an appointment to register late Thursday, but he didn't show up — and he also didn't register on Friday, the last day candidates could do so.

"I was genuinely surprised [he didn't put his name forward]," said O'Brien, who was a witness for the integrity commissioner's investigation but not one of the formal complainants. "I thought he was going to."

She isn't the only College ward resident expressing surprise — and excitement — that they'll have new representation at city hall.

The doors are locked at the elections office on Cyrville Road. No acclamations for council seats in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttCity?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttCity</a>, an extra-long ballot required this election, and Coun. Chiarelli didn’t show up. That means 12 of 25 races without incumbents. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OttNews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OttNews</a> <a href="https://t.co/4L7UKgTJcD">pic.twitter.com/4L7UKgTJcD</a> —@KatePorterCBC

"I had expected him to run again," said Tristan Maack, the former president of the Lynnwood Village Community Association in Bells Corners.

Maack said he's happy Chiarelli decided not to run because he was concerned the councillor would be able to win back his seat.

"We have a few candidates here who, you know, represent different parts of the political spectrum, but seem to be, you know, enthusiastic and energetic. I think, you know, that's a good thing," Maack said.

5 candidates running in College ward

There are five candidates registered to run in College Ward: Laine Johnson, Granda Kopytko, Wendy Davidson, Pat McGarry and Vilteau Delvas.

Johnson and McGarry said the fact Chiarelli isn't running doesn't change how they're conducting their campaigns.

"I'm very focused on running a positive campaign about the skills and the experience and the knowledge that I am offering residents of College ward and, to a larger extent, the city of Ottawa," McGarry said.

McGarry, an owner and COO of Hulse, Playfair and McGarry Inc., a funeral home with several locations in Ottawa, said he's bringing his business acumen to a campaign focused on safe streets, the cost of living and fiscal responsibility.

Johnson said her campaign was prepared for the possibility of Chiarelli running, but she knows her neighbours have now "breathed a sigh of relief"

"They are also very excited now to know that we will be getting a proper, respectful response of a city councillor for College ward," said Johnson, who's been out door-knocking and is focusing on issues like safe streets, affordable transit and housing and smart development.

"The first priority I have heard from most everyone is a return to that relationship with the people who elected you," she said. "People of College ward have been feeling left behind, and there are big decisions being made at city hall — now and certainly into the future."

Former Rick Chiarelli employee Stephanie Dobbs says she's pleased the councillor isn't running again but is frustrated he got to leave on his own terms. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

Got to leave on his own terms

CBC reached out Saturday to Chiarelli's team to ask why he was not running again, but did not get a response before publication.

While O'Brien is relieved Chiarelli won't be on council again and is excited for new representation at city hall, she said there is still more work to be done.

"I believe a battle is won, but the war is not over," she said. "We still need a proper accountability framework in the Ontario Municipal Act."

Stephanie Dobbs, another former staffer of Chiarelli's and one of the formal complainants against him, echoed that sentiment.

Dobbs said she's pleased Chiarelli isn't running again, but the fact he was allowed to make that decision at all doesn't sit right with her.

"He got to go out on his own terms," she said. "He's going to get a nice pension that is more than he ever paid me to work for him. And it's just, it's very upsetting in that respect."