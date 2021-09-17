Heart surgery complications send Ottawa city councillor back to hospital

Ottawa city councillor Rick Chiarelli was rushed to hospital by ambulance earlier this week with more complications from heart surgery, and he has been admitted to hospital, his office said Friday.

Chantal Lebel, Chiarelli's director of strategic affairs and communications, said in an email he has undergone extensive testing and remains in hospital recovering.

This is not the first time Chiarelli has faced complications from his open-heart quadruple bypass surgery in December 2019.

In the months following his surgery, he also returned to hospital to treat a bacterial infection.

Councillor still active in budget consultations

City councillors often lead public consultation sessions with their constituents as the draft budget comes together in the early fall.

Chiarelli "remains committed" to participating virtually for previously scheduled budget meetings with the community "as his health permits," Lebel said.

The City of Ottawa begins its review of the draft budget in November, with its 2022 budget expected to be adopted by early December.

All consultations are set to go ahead virtually this year.

Chiarelli continues to work without pay until November as a result of a year-long investigation by former City of Ottawa integrity commissioner Robert Marleau, which found Chiarelli had committed "incomprehensible incidents of harassment" towards several women, including former staff.

Marleau called for his pay to be suspended, a recommendation council agreed with.