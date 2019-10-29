College ward residents fear losing their voice during councillor's absence

Some College ward residents say they feel like they've lost their voice at city hall during Coun. Rick Chiarelli's months-long absence.

Chiarelli hasn't attended city council since the summer break. This fall, 13 woman told CBC they experienced or witnessed inappropriate comments or behaviour by Chiarelli while he was in office, including allegations he asked female staff to wear revealing clothing and enter strip clubs.

The councillor has denied all the allegations.

Greg Elliott, president of the Crestview-Meadowlands Community Association, hopes to challenge a 12-storey development planned for Merivale Mall. Instead of working with his local councillor, Elliott met Tuesday night with Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt and members of Chiarelli's staff.

"I don't know Coun. Moffatt. I'm not sure what he's able to offer," Elliott said before going into the meeting.

Moffatt missed an earlier meeting between the developers and residents on Oct. 17 because of a scheduling conflict involving his own ward.

Councillors Allan Hubley and Scott Moffatt are taking over some of Chiarelli's duties for his College ward residents. (Kate Porter/CBC)

Missing councillor's 'muscle'

While Elliott said he's been disturbed and upset by the reports about Chiarelli — he said he's worked personally with some of the complainants — he's also concerned with where Chiarelli's absence leaves residents.

"He's only one voice on the council table, but we expect him to be our close ally," Elliott said. "His muscle behind a few things has got things done."

If [Chiarelli's] going to be away for a long period of time, we would rather see some process to bring in a new councillor. - Greg Elliott, Crestview-Medowlands Community Association

Elliott said his community association is worried the development at Merivale Mall will bring more traffic to the area and amplify drainage problems for nearby residents, among other issues. The proposed building at Merivale Road and Viewmount Drive would replace a Harvey's restaurant with 271 one- and two-bedroom units.

"Their gut feeling is things will get worse," he said. "If [Chiarelli's] going to be away for a long period of time, we would rather see some process to bring in a new councillor."

Last week, city council unanimously denied Chiarelli's application for a medical leave. Under the Municipal Act, he has until the end of November before his absence from city council triggers a byelection.

But if Chiarelli returns for even one meeting, the clock restarts and he has another three months.

'If I'm in a meeting with residents of another ward that means I'm not doing something in my own ward,' Rideau-Goulbourn Coun. Scott Moffatt said. (Jean Delisle/CBC)

'We'll make do'

In the meantime, Moffatt and Kanata South Coun. Allan Hubley are picking up the slack. That means signing financial documents for the ward, answering residents' questions and, when they can, meeting with associations like Elliott's to hear their concerns.

"In the short term, we'll make do. We'll do what we can," Moffatt said Tuesday. "Right now, if I'm in a meeting with residents of another ward that means I'm not doing something in my own ward."

Adam Haga, an assistant to Coun. Rick Chiarelli, said in an email to CBC the councillor remains involved in day-to-day operations in his ward, despite being on medical leave.

"He is unable to attend events, committee meetings, and council meetings based on advice from his doctor," Haga said.

The councillor continues to advise staff on issues such as traffic calming measures, property damage claims and construction projects in the ward, Haga said.

Moffatt isn't optimistic the development at Merivale Mall will be stopped. The developer is looking for a variance to build a higher building than what's technically allowed, but the site is zoned for residential development, he said.

He plans to meet with developer First Capital and learn more about the project. Moffatt said it may be possible to address concerns around congestion, for example, by adding more buses to the area.