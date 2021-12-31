Skip to Main Content
Ottawa

Former Ottawa Centre MPP Richard Patten dies

The former longtime Liberal MPP for Ottawa Centre and provincial cabinet minister has died at the age of 79.

Spent 15 years representing riding, held a pair of cabinet posts

CBC News ·
Richard Patten (right) meets with former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty during a campaign stop in 2003. Patten, the former long-time MPP for Ottawa Centre, has died at the age of 79. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)

Richard Patten, a former longtime Liberal MPP for Ottawa Centre, has died.

Patten spent 15 years representing the downtown Ottawa riding, first from 1987 until 1990 and then again from 1995 until 2007.

He also held two cabinet posts in former premier David Peterson's government, serving as minister of correctional services and minister of government services.

News of Patten's death on New Year's Eve led to a number of Liberal politicians sharing kind words and condolences on social media.

At the time of his retirement in 2007, Patten said he was proud to have played a role in projects like the construction of Highway 416 and the opening of the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

Patten was 79.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now