Former Ottawa Centre MPP Richard Patten dies

Richard Patten, a former longtime Liberal MPP for Ottawa Centre, has died.

Patten spent 15 years representing the downtown Ottawa riding, first from 1987 until 1990 and then again from 1995 until 2007.

He also held two cabinet posts in former premier David Peterson's government, serving as minister of correctional services and minister of government services.

News of Patten's death on New Year's Eve led to a number of Liberal politicians sharing kind words and condolences on social media.

It is with much sadness I have learned that Richard Patten, former MPP for Ottawa Centre, has peacefully passed away.<br><br>Richard diligently served our community from 1987-1990 and 1995-2007.<br><br>He was a friend and mentor, and will be missed. <a href="https://t.co/WPLyRJMQPq">pic.twitter.com/WPLyRJMQPq</a> —@Yasir_Naqvi

I'm very sorry to hear that former <a href="https://twitter.com/OntLiberal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OntLiberal</a> MPP Richard Patten has passed away. Richard had a passion for public service & cared deeply about the people of Ottawa Centre. I am honoured to have known him. My sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> —@StevenDelDuca

Sorry to hear of the passing of my dear friend and colleague Richard Patten. My condolences go out to his wife Penny and their family. <a href="https://t.co/GfRZo6SulM">pic.twitter.com/GfRZo6SulM</a> —@Bob_Chiarelli

At the time of his retirement in 2007, Patten said he was proud to have played a role in projects like the construction of Highway 416 and the opening of the Royal Ottawa Mental Health Centre.

Patten was 79.