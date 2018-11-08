Elderly man charged with murder in Clarence-Rockland

A man from Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man in his 70s in the community east of Ottawa.

OPP were called to a home on Tuesday after people heard what they thought were gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old man they're now identifying as Paul Jobin, who had sustained injuries that would eventually kill him.

On Thursday, police said they had earlier arrested 73-year-old Richard Fortin and charged him with first-degree murder.

Fortin is scheduled to appear in court in L'Orignal, Ont., next week.