Elderly man charged with murder in Clarence-Rockland
A man from Clarence-Rockland, Ont., has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of another man in his 70s in the community east of Ottawa.

Paul Jobin was found fatally injured after report of gunshots on Tuesday

OPP have accused a 75-year-old man from Clarence-Rockland, Ont., of killing a 73-year-old man also from Clarence-Rockland. (CBC)

OPP were called to a home on Tuesday after people heard what they thought were gunshots.

When they arrived, they found a 75-year-old man they're now identifying as Paul Jobin, who had sustained injuries that would eventually kill him.

On Thursday, police said they had earlier arrested 73-year-old Richard Fortin and charged him with first-degree murder.

Fortin is scheduled to appear in court in L'Orignal, Ont., next week.

