City explores using vacant retirement home to house families

A vacant former retirement residence in Ottawa could soon become transitional housing for families without permanent homes.

Council will vote Wednesday on whether city staff should pursue a lease agreement for the four-storey, 170-unit building at 1 Corkstown Road in the Crystal Beach neighbourhood.

For Keith Chadwick, who has lived in the area since 1976, finding a use for the building is overdue.

"Every day that building sits empty is immoral," said Chadwick, who spoke as a delegate at the city's finance and corporate services committee meeting Tuesday.

"We have refugee families … I can think of no better place for young children to wake up and finally feel bloody safe — maybe for the first time in their lives."

The City of Ottawa's family shelter system includes four permanent facilities that accommodate about 100 families, according to city staff. Those facilities have been full for the last decade and are currently at more than 300 per cent capacity.

As a result, some 235 families in Ottawa currently stay in overflow hotels, motels and post-secondary residences every night, according to city staff.

Leasing the former Crystal Beach retirement residence is part of the city's efforts to transition families more quickly to housing and reduce their stay in the shelter system.

The city's long range financial plan estimated that a new 40- to 50-room transitional housing facility for families would cost $15 million, but an increase in construction and borrowing costs has staff currently updating that number.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe says some large families are forced to stay in a single motel room in the city's current overflow shelter system. He spoke at finance and corporate services committee on Tuesday. (Michel Aspirot/CBC News)

Right size, zoning and location

City staff are recommending the building for several reasons.

The building is in a condition that will allow for immediate occupancy; it's neither too small nor too large; it's already zoned for the service; and it's currently vacant so it won't displace anyone.

It's also located in an area with access to transit, amenities and, importantly, the property owner is interested in partnering with the city.

Should the building become transitional housing, it will combine residential spaces with social supports, such as life skills training and education.

Unlike emergency shelters where stays are intended to be less than 30 days, transitional housing allows families to stay for longer before eventually moving into long-term housing.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh says the pace of city movement on the lease has made it difficult to communicate the situation to residents. (Michel Aspirot/CBC News)

The building has the appropriate amenities to fill that purpose, staff said, including individual rooms with both private bathrooms and shared spaces — conditions that aren't present in the current overflow facilities, noted Mayor Mark Sutcliffe.

"We've heard about large families staying in one motel room with one bathroom, no kitchen. You know, that's not what we want their experience to be," Sutcliffe said after the committee meeting Tuesday.

"Having an opportunity to look at different options is really welcome."

The city is not disclosing financial details until the lease agreement is reached. If council approves the report, the city's corporate real estate office will finalize lease negotiations and report back to finance committee on the lease.

Coun. Theresa Kavanagh, who represents the area, said the pace with which staff moved through the process made it difficult to communicate the situation to residents, some of whom feel caught off guard by the city's plan.

But staff said it was important to move quickly to address the homelessness emergency.

Chadwick said although he's seen some opposition to the effort, he's been pushing for the city to put the building to use — and do it soon.

"It's sitting there. It's being heated. It's got power. And we're not using it," he said. "We need to use it, quick."