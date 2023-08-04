Residents given notice to leave retirement home that owner says needs 'complete overhaul'

The owner of a Cornwall, Ont., retirement home of 40 residents says the facility is so old it needs to be replaced, leaving some people wondering where they're going to live next.

A July 27 notice from the owner of Heritage Manor, located in the city's west end, told residents they need to move out by Oct. 25 and the demolition will take place in November.

"The age of the building is the reason this facility will need a complete overhaul," according to the notice from owner Dean Rushlow.

He declined to be interviewed.

"Management will help all they can to transition residents to find new accommodations," according to the notice, which indicated the home has been in contact with the City of Cornwall about the situation.

Angela Sanger currently lives at Heritage Manor. (Radio-Canada)

The general manager for Heritage Heights, a sister facility, said half the residents of Heritage Manor will be transitioned to the Heights "in the near future."

"We continue to work with other retirement homes and domiciliary providers to help find suitable accommodation," she said via email.

'Don't know where I'm going yet'

Outside the home on Thursday, Angela Sanger, a resident of Heritage Manor for nearly one year, said she was unsure what the future holds.

"Kind of upset because I don't know where I'm going yet," Sanger said, adding that she was set to meet with social workers about her situation.

Another resident shook her head when asked where she would go.

"I have to talk to my son. My son put me here," she said.

Heritage Manor is in Cornwall's west end. The building dates back to the 1970s. (Radio-Canada)

"We understand this is very upsetting to not only the residents and loved ones but staff as well," according to the notice. "We are doing everything we can to make this transition as smooth as possible for everyone. It is unfortunate that the building has reached its expiration."

A spokesperson for the Retirement Homes Regulatory Authority said via email that Heritage Manor has taken all necessary steps.

Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale said residents have been provided information on other potential accommodations, including some of the city's own housing units.

Building dates back to 1970s

Heritage Manor began its life as a Comfort Inn hotel in 1970, according to the notice, later changing in 1985 to a "senior care facility."

"The past property owner encountered financial difficulties with the property in 2008 and 2009," the notice said.

"At [that] point the current owner … bought the property in 2010 and for many years provided care to countless residents."