Restaurants, bars make difficult decision to temporarily close

For Emma Campbell, the decision to close down her Ottawa diner and café for two weeks was a difficult one to make.

But with staff facing burnout and rising COVID-19 cases, it's a decision many Ottawa bars, restaurants and pubs have made.

"We've been busy, which is a hard thing to separate yourself from. What's, like, the right thing to do when you're busy?" said Campbell, who co-owns Corner Peach in Centretown West.

"We had a big moment that we kind of had to face an ethical dilemma. So it was really hard."

With her establishment's small space and cases skyrocketing thanks to variants, the team thought it was time to take a break.

And while Campbell and her business partner will spend the next two weeks finishing an expansion project already underway, she hopes her staff will have time to recuperate and prepare for the summer.

"It's just getting a little bit too risky for us to stay open," Campbell said.

Right decision to make

At nearby Gongfu Bao, co-owner Tarek Hassan said his team decided to extend the break they're on for another week.

"We're the breed that we're kind of, 'do, do, do,' and [we] don't stop until you make us stop," he said. "But everyone's having to sort of take a look at what the most responsible choice to make right now is."

Like Campbell, Hassan said the threat of variants played a big part in why he decided to halt operations.

"So we're taking two weeks where we're paying staff to stay at home because the government isn't giving support for essential workers to stop work when needed," Hassan said.

When Gongfu Bao staff do return to work, it will be on a limited schedule, with the hopes of minimizing risk to employees.

"We'll be operating a very lean schedule," he said. "And we'll maintain that lean schedule until it's safe to do otherwise."

Tough to be a restaurateur

According to Marc Doiron, who co-owns the restaurants Citizen and Town, it's tough to be a restaurateur right now.

When new restrictions are announced, they often come too late, he said, but also too quickly for restaurants to get rid of their inventory.

Like the others, his businesses are on hiatus, taking a break to avoid the burnout and with staff's safety top of mind.

"I think we're going to reassess every week," Doiron said. "If the curve is flattening, and things are getting better, and vaccinations are on the rise, then we'll make the call."

Despite the hardships, his team continues to be grateful for customers who order takeout meals week in and week out.

"Yes, we can't create the atmosphere of a restaurant, but at least we can create part of an atmosphere for a restaurant at home, which, for us, is very satisfying," he said.