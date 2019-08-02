Residents return home after deadly fire east of downtown Ottawa

Several residents are returning home after their Donald Street apartment building suffered an overnight fire Friday that left one man dead.

The fire started on the 14th floor of the 21-storey building at 251 Donald St., east of the Vanier Parkway, leading to multiple people being rescued and one person being injured, firefighters said Friday.

The 63-year-old man later died of his injuries. His name has not been released.

People living on the 14th floor were unable to return home after the fire. About 20 people received assistance from services, including the Red Cross.

A fire broke out at 251 Donald St. early Friday morning. The fire started in a unit on the 14th floor. 0:55

The cause of the fire and how much damage it caused have not yet been determined.

The Office of the Fire Marshal and Ottawa police are investigating.

A major fire in December in this building left all 230 people living there at the time homeless for a few days, with the cause eventually traced to a second-floor electrical room.