Residents along Ottawa River, Coulonge River warned of flood risk

Residents along the Ottawa River from near Pembroke to Hawkesbury, Ont., and along the Colonge River in western Quebec should prepare for possible flooding starting on Monday.

"Several several streets and lawns and low lying areas may be flooded," Jason Symington, a water resources specialist at the South Nation Conservation Authority said.

Areas the could be prone to flood including Lake Coulonge, Chats Lake, Britannia, Point Gatineau, Cumberland, the City of Clarence Rockland and Thurso, according to Symington.

He recommends that residents in those areas closely monitor the changing conditions and "stay away from water courses where the flows are high and fast."

Manon Lalonde is a senior engineer at the Ottawa River Regulation Secretariat. (CBC)

Water could go on secondary roads and possibly some residential streets, Manon Lalonde, principal engineer at the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board said.

Lalonde says river levels could continue to rise until the middle of next week. However, it is still too early to tell if more serious flooding could occur.

The board cannot predict the temperature or if there will be significant rainfall in two or three weeks, Lalonde said.

Due to the amount of water coming from snow melt, Lalonde says the Ottawa River water levels are expected to remain quite high.

She also says that the Ottawa River Regulation Planning Board would do everything possible to retain water in the north of the basin to avoid causing flooding.

Risk of flooding along Coulonge River

In Mansfield-et-Pontefract in Pontiac, Que., there are no reports of flooding in the area yet, but the situation could change as precipitation is expected on Monday and Tuesday.

The amount of rain that falls will be a deciding factor, general manager of Mansfield-et-Pontefract Éric Rochon said in a French language interview.

He said that the melting snow, caused by the heat over the last few days, has contributed to raising the level of the Coulonge River which crosses the municipality.

Rochon said he is particularly concerned that the expected high water flows in the Coulonge River will cause significant flooding.

Éric Rochon, the general manager of the Municipality of Mansfield-et-Pontefract, says just because the river levels are rising doesn't necessarily mean residents are in for a repeat of the 2017-2018 floods. (Rebecca Kwan / CBC)

However, Rochon said this year's situation isn't exactly the same as previous levels in 2017 and 2018. Five years ago, the Ottawa River, which the Coulonge River empties into, was considerably higher.

No one currently knows what impact it will have, he said, but added that it's not wise to take chances.

The municipality has started to do prevention with residents of areas most at risk, Rochon said. This included knocking on residents' doors Friday, as well as issuing public notices on the radio, Facebook and online.