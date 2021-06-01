Communities mourn after remains of 215 children found in B.C.

WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.

People across the country are remembering the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

In communities around the National Capital Region, flags are being flown at half mast at Ottawa City Hall and federal buildings and people have been creating various memorials using shoes, stuffed animals and orange ribbons.

These are some of those memorials.

Jordyn Hendricks, left, and their sister Marissa, right, drum and sing the Travelling Song at the Centennial Flame on Sunday. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Flags were lowered to half mast at Ottawa City Hall on Monday in memory of the children whose remains were found buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School. (Simon Lasalle/CBC)

Two children wear orange shirts while viewing the memorial set up at the Centennial Flame on Sunday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

A monument remembering the children from Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg who were forced to attend residential schools. Orange ribbons now hang in remembrance of children buried at a former school in B.C. (Christian Milette/Radio-Canada)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the memorial at the Centennial Flame on Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press)

In CHEO’s Butterfly Garden, 215 ribbons were tied to trees in remembrance of each of the children. In a statement, the children's hospital serving eastern Ontario said it 'acknowledges the legacy and the ongoing intergenerational impacts of residential schools on the health and well-being of Indigenous families and children today.' (Submitted by CHEO)

Stuffed animals line a fence at Caldwell Street Public School in Carleton Place, Ont., west of Ottawa, as a symbol of remembrance for the children. (Robyn Miller/CBC)

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.