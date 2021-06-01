Communities mourn after remains of 215 children found in B.C.
In communities around the National Capital Region, some flags are at half mast and people have been creating various memorials using shoes, stuffed animals and orange ribbons.
Stuffed animals, orange ribbons mark memorials in eastern Ontario, western Quebec
CBC News ·
WARNING: This story contains details some readers may find distressing.
People across the country are remembering the 215 children whose remains were discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.
In communities around the National Capital Region, flags are being flown at half mast at Ottawa City Hall and federal buildings and people have been creating various memorials using shoes, stuffed animals and orange ribbons.
These are some of those memorials.
Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools, and those who are triggered by the latest reports.
A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.