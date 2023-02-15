Resident tells trial he felt 'threatened' by convoy participants

Court has heard from five downtown Ottawa residents who described the impact of noise and diesel fumes during the Freedom Convoy protest in early 2022, including one resident who said Tuesday he had to leave the city because of the scope of the protest.

Protest organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are each charged with mischief, counselling others to commit mischief, intimidation and obstructing police for their role in the weeks-long protest .

The Crown is trying to establish that Lich and Barber had "control and influence" over the crowds and encouraged others to join the protests while also fundraising.

Paul Jorgenson, whose� testimony ended Tuesday, told the court he felt "threatened" during the protest and was so overwhelmed by the noise that he bought expensive, noise-cancelling headphones.

He said he left the city for several days and when he returned, had trouble getting food from grocery stores and restaurants in the downtown core.

Leaving his highrise apartment building was difficult, he said, because protesters had blocked the driveway where he would exit.

Jorgenson told court he felt compelled to take part in a counter-protest on Elgin Street, blocking protest vehicles from entering the downtown core.

"I never reached the level of desperation as I did that weekend," he said.

Jorgenson's testimony followed Zexi Li, the public servant thrust into the spotlight when she agreed to become the lead plaintiff in a multi-million-dollar proposed class action against Freedom Convoy organizers.

Crown prosecutors called local residents to help illustrate the scope, nature and consequences of the protests and "rebut" any suggestion it was peaceful.

Li testified the noise from the vehicles in the protest "permeated my existence."

"The honking happened so consistently that even when it wasn't [happening], I could expect it to happen at any other time," she said.

Court also heard from a resident who described being verbally harassed and losing sales at her upscale ByWard Market shop. Another resident told the court about trucks honking, non-stop drumming that went late into the night and fireworks on a near-nightly basis in what she described as "intolerable noise."

During cross-examination, defence lawyers confirmed the people who testified had no direct dealings with Lich or Barber.

Fight over calling residents

The Crown had to make the case to call residents, and they originally planned to call eight.

Defence lawyers earlier argued it wasn't necessary because Lich and Barber were prepared to admit that actions of certain individuals participating in the protests resulted in interference with the lawful use or enjoyment of certain properties and businesses.

The defence was also prepared to admit residents and businesses were interfered with, and public transportation disrupted as a result of protesters' actions.

Crown prosecutors contended they were trying to prove more than what was covered in those admissions, and were ultimately granted permission to call residents as witnesses.

The trial continues Friday with the cross-examination of an Ottawa police officer who had been on the stand earlier in the trial.