Man seriously injured in Gatineau Park paragliding accident

A complex rescue operation had to be launched Thursday afternoon when a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Gatineau Park paragliding accident, police say.

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said they got an emergency call around 2:15 p.m.

It took first responders until around 5:30 p.m. to arrive at the scene near Luskville, Que., however.

Police said the man landed in an area with steep terrain, forcing rescue teams to hike in.

A team of police from Gatineau, Que., and paramedics and firefighters from Ottawa were able to stabilize the man's condition once they got there, police said.

The circled area highlights where in Gatineau Park the accident occurred. (MRC des Collines)

The Sûreté du Québec dispatched a helicopter to extract the man. By around 8 p.m., the man was out of the park and in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details are expected Friday, local police said.