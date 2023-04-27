Content
Man seriously injured in Gatineau Park paragliding accident

A complex rescue operation had to be launched Thursday afternoon after a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a gliding accident, police say.

Rescue crews had to hike in, helicopter dispatched

First responders survey the Gatineau hills.
First responders are shown near the scene of a paragliding accident near Luskville, Que., on Thursday that left a man seriously injured. (MRC des Collines)

MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said they got an emergency call around 2:15 p.m.

It took first responders until around 5:30 p.m. to arrive at the scene near Luskville, Que., however.

Police said the man landed in an area with steep terrain, forcing rescue teams to hike in.

A team of police from Gatineau, Que., and paramedics and firefighters from Ottawa were able to stabilize the man's condition once they got there, police said.

In a photo released by the MRC des Collines, a man injured in a paragliding accident near Luskville, Que. is identified.
The circled area highlights where in Gatineau Park the accident occurred. (MRC des Collines)

The Sûreté du Québec dispatched a helicopter to extract the man. By around 8 p.m., the man was out of the park and in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

More details are expected Friday, local police said.

With files from Radio-Canada

