Man seriously injured in Gatineau Park paragliding accident
Rescue crews had to hike in, helicopter dispatched
A complex rescue operation had to be launched Thursday afternoon when a man suffered life-threatening injuries in a Gatineau Park paragliding accident, police say.
MRC des Collines-de-l'Outaouais police said they got an emergency call around 2:15 p.m.
It took first responders until around 5:30 p.m. to arrive at the scene near Luskville, Que., however.
Police said the man landed in an area with steep terrain, forcing rescue teams to hike in.
A team of police from Gatineau, Que., and paramedics and firefighters from Ottawa were able to stabilize the man's condition once they got there, police said.
The Sûreté du Québec dispatched a helicopter to extract the man. By around 8 p.m., the man was out of the park and in hospital with life-threatening injuries.
More details are expected Friday, local police said.
With files from Radio-Canada