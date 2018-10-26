Carlingview Manor failed to secure windows, monitor resident who fell to death: report

A woman in her 80s fell to her death in April after removing the windows to her room at the Carlingview Manor before staff noticed she was gone, according to a report by Ontario's Ministry of Health and Long Term Care.

The long-term care home in Ottawa failed to properly secure windows or monitor the resident consistently, according to the damning report released Oct. 9.

A personal support worker had even entered the room on April 17 to check on the woman and found it cold and noticed both the interior and exterior windows were out of their frames and the screen was bent. While a call was put in to maintenance to fix the window, the resident wasn't reported missing. The window was fixed before the body was found.

The woman died after being found in cardiac arrest, said paramedic spokesperson Marc Antoine Deschamps days after the incident.

"Her injuries were consistent with a fall from a significant height," he said.

The report said Revera Long Term Care, which owns Carlingview Manor, "failed to ensure that the home was a safe and secure environment for [the] resident."

Window fixed before body found

She was a known flight risk, the report noted. The woman had been moved to the floor only days before. She had a tendency to wander around the building and tried to exit the new floor multiple times. She tried several times to visit a friend on her former floor, succeeding once, the report said.

She had a wander guard bracelet and was supposed to be monitored once an hour, something that was only documented periodically in the days leading up to her death, the report said.

On the day of the fall, the woman was able to remove the window in her room less than two minutes after she entered her room that morning, the report found.

An inspector was also able to remove a window in another room without significant force.

The home then bolted all slider-style windows shut that same day, the report said.

Company making changes

Carlingview has been the subject of various "critical incident reports" since December of last year, including after a woman with dementia was able to leave the secure home and was missing overnight on a day when the temperature dropped to –25 C.

"Revera has reviewed the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care's report in detail and is working to ensure that this kind of tragic incident does not occur again in any of our homes," Brooke Allen, vice-president of operations for Revera, wrote in a statement to CBC News.

She said the company has taken steps to ensure long-term care residents are safe, including a safety audit of 50 long-term care homes across Ontario.

"We are making safety enhancements to prevent windows from being removed from tracks," she wrote.

Allen said Carlingview Manor and its other homes either meet or exceed safety codes.

The Ministry's report said ​Revera requested an extension for both the date a compliance plan was due and for when it had to be compliant, which has been extended to November 30.

Ottawa police investigated the incident but said Thursday the file has been closed and no charges laid.

Revera has 28 days from the report's release to appeal the ministry's findings.