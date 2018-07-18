Equipment reused at dirty Ottawa clinic, report reveals

An Ottawa clinic where thousands of patients may have been exposed to hepatitis and HIV reused single-use equipment and had no dedicated area for cleaning or sterilization, according to a report by Ottawa Public Health (OPH).

OPH released its initial findings from its investigation into Main Street Family Medical Centre in Stittsville.

Some 4,600 people who were patients at the clinic between December 2003 and April 25, 2018, may have been exposed to hepatitis B, C or HIV. Ottawa Public Health launched the investigation after receiving a complaint about the overall cleanliness of the clinic.

Some of the factors contributing to potential exposure include:

Some single-use equipment was repackaged and used again.

There was no dedicated area for cleaning or sterilizing equipment.

Tap water was used to rinse some equipment, rather than properly disinfecting it.

A single sink was used both for handwashing and equipment cleaning.

The sink had no liquid hand soap available, only expired rubbing alcohol.

Urine testing was performed on the same countertop as equipment reprocessing, blood collection and medication preparation.

Containers of urine were found in the garbage.

Containers used to dispose of used needles were overfilled.

The investigation, which began in late April after OPH received a complaint, is ongoing. You can read more from the initial report here.

Patients should question medical care

The incident has highlighted the fact that most patients place too much trust in the health-care system, one consultant is warning.

"This is really upsetting to know that this could go on this long and be not noticed by anybody," said Susan Hagar, a nurse and the founder and executive director of Nurse on Board — a health-care consulting company whose registered nurses advocate on behalf of their clients.

Susan Hagar, founder of Nurse on Board, says dirty medical equipment likely went unnoticed for 15 years because of trust in the health care system. 0:41

She believes some patients likely noticed problems in the more than 14 years the clinic has been open, but didn't speak up.

"People don't ask questions. They sometimes don't expect the level of care that they deserve, in my opinion, and so we don't generally have a community of empowered patients who expect better," she said.

"But the question is, why didn't somebody say something sooner?"

Restoring confidence

Patients who received letters informing them they could have been exposed to the dirty equipment should now be guaranteed timely access to blood tests and results, as well as help dealing with their anxiety, Hagar said.

She encourages patients to ask questions about the risks and benefits associated with certain procedures, and to keep detailed medical records.

Patients man also want to consider bringing witnesses to medical appointments so there's someone in the room when they're most vulnerable, Hagar said.