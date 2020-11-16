Restrictions hurting some restaurants, bars even with indoor dining
Shorter hours, table limits among the challenges, businesses say
Since reopening indoor dining more than a week ago, some Ottawa restaurants say people have lined up to get in while others say public health restrictions still pose challenges.
Indoor areas at restaurants and bars reopened on Nov. 7 as the city emerged from modified Stage 2 pandemic restrictions placed by the province in October.
Corey Sauvé, owner of Flapjack's Canadian Diner in Little Italy, said he was pleasantly surprised after reopening that Saturday.
"We actually weren't expecting to be as busy as we were. On the weekends, there was like a 45-minute wait for a table, which was awesome," said Sauvé.
The majority of his sales throughout the week have remained delivery orders, Sauvé said. Although he's grateful for the business, it means forking out commission to delivery companies which takes a cut out of profits.
Restrictions 'hurting us,' says Nepean bar
Chris Vasilas, owner of Local Heroes sports bar in Nepean, kept his patio open over the past month but said business is still down.
"Loss of revenue is definitely the biggest thing," Vasilas said.
The early closing time of 10 p.m. is also difficult, he said.
"Now, we can't show Monday night football, Thursday night football, Sunday night football because at half time, everyone needs to get out," he said.
Vasilas said he used to seat about 200 people inside. Now he's limited to 50.
"Between the time and the capacity thing, it's definitely hurting us."
Ultimately, Vasilas said he's happy to have reopened and business is surviving thanks to his regulars.
"It's something that we've really been very appreciative of — the community coming together for us."
More stress with indoor dining: server
Hosana Angkasa, who has worked at Saigon Pho in Orléans for four years, said the restaurant's sales have been a little better since reopening but she said, when they were in modified Stage 2, she felt safer.
"When it's dine-in open, I'm a little bit afraid," Angkasa said, noting that some people forget their masks and ask to order without them. "It's stressful."
Jenny Lu, manager of Ng's Cuisine in Nepean, said her expenses were lower when it was takeout only.
"It's not really, really busy," said Lu, describing serving only three or four dine-in tables per day on weekdays since reopening. Lu said she paid lower electricity bills and salary costs when indoor dining was closed.
Consistency is key for her business, added Lu. Many customers are timid to come dine inside after a lockdown, she said.
"If you allow the restaurants to open, then just [let them] open. Not just open one month, and next month you have to lock down," she said.
Lu also wants Ontario to increase the table limit from four to six.
"Sometimes [families] with the young kids ... they're not happy,'" she said. "That kind of affect[s] the business."
