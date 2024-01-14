Two dead in Renfrew County after suffering cardiac arrest while shovelling snow

Two people from Renfrew County are dead after going into cardiac arrest while shoveling snow from yesterday's winter storm.

The county's chief paramedic Michael Nolan said the victims were between 50 to 70 years old. He did not share their names, or any other information about them.

"Certainly the tragedy of any loss of life is something that hits a community like Renfrew County particularly hard," Nolan said.

After Saturday's major snowfall, Nolan said many members of the community were shoveling their walkways and other areas. Bystanders in both situations gave the victims CPR and quickly called paramedics.

But after the victims were brought to a hospital, they died from their injuries.

Nolan said that after major snowfalls, paramedics often expect to get calls about injuries or other medical complications, such as slips and falls as well as shortness of breath.

"We want to help people reduce their likelihood of injury or death by taking it easy and really thinking about how they're preparing and feeling while they're exerting so much energy," Nolan said.

Nolan recommends people watch for dizziness, chest pain and shortness of breath. If they experience these symptoms, he said paramedics should be called.

If a person has a risk for heart disease or has an existing condition, Nolan said they should someone watch over them while they shovel snow.

"The last thing we would want for you is to be in distress and not be able to reach out for help," he said.