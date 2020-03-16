Renfrew County paramedics testing for COVID-19 at home

Paramedics in Renfrew County are now testing people for COVID-19 at home.

The testing began about two weeks ago, according to chief paramedic Mike Nolan, who said paramedics have so far administered dozens of tests.

"For us it was about engaging the community and not ask[ing] them all to come to one place," he said.

Ottawa, Gatineau, Que., and Kingston, Ont., have set up clinics where people are asked to go for tests.

Residents who want to be tested at home must first call the Renfrew County and District Health Unit at 613-735-8654 extension 577 and speak to a nurse.

If they are eligible, paramedics are sent to their home to check on them and take a nose swab for testing at a nearby lab.

Nolan said those residents who have been tested at home are thankful.

"They're very appreciative paramedics are coming to their home and in many respects providing a sense of comfort and reassurance," he said.

"There's a great sense of relief that that they are able to get an answer."

Renfrew county offers in-home testing for the coronavirus. 7:19

According to Nolan, these paramedics west of Ottawa began the planning process about a month ago.

"I think it's about finding better ways to be able to serve the population when the goal is to keep you at home and not bring you to hospital."

Paramedics are also providing follow up with those who are tested, telling them how to best care for themselves, whether the results come back positive or negative

So far, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 In Renfrew County.