Ottawa·New

Bahamas resident flies back to Ontario hometown to play turkey-gifting Santa

Accountant Bernie Skerkowski grew up Renfew, Ont., and has returned from his home in the United States for the last three Christmases to spread some holiday cheer and food.

Bernie Skerkowski of Renfrew says he's a fan of 'neighbours helping neighbours'

Guy Quenneville · CBC News ·
Two people in Santa and Mrs. Claus outfits, Santa is waving.
Bernie Skerkowski, right, grew up in Renfrew, Ont., but leads a double life as a Santa-costumed provider of free turkeys in his hometown. His business partner, Lisa Wycoff, plays Mrs. Claus. (Submitted by Katie Skerkowski)

Bernie Skerkowski says he started giving away free Christmas turkey dinners in 2020 while he was visiting his hometown of Renfrew, Ont.

It was the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local Santa Claus parade was cancelled and Skerkowski wanted to spread some Christmas cheer. 

"[My niece Katie Skerkowski] and I said, 'We have to do something,'" he said. 

Two years later, the tradition is carrying on but now with the added urgency of rising grocery prices, he said. 

"It's needed more than ever."

Turkeys for over 800

Skerkowski was born and raised in Renfrew, a town of about 8,300 residents located approximately 90 kilometres west of Ottawa.

An accountant by trade, Skerkowsi has recently lived in Tampa Bay, FL, and the Bahamas, he said — "to get away from all that [white] stuff."

But on Thursday, just in time for this week's snow dump, Skerkowski hopped on a plane to join Katie and other Renfrew helpers corral enough free turkeys, trimmings and toys for over 800 people who registered by email for this year's giveaway.

previous drive-thru Santa Caus line
Cars in Renfrew line up for free turkeys during the 2021 giveaway. (Submitted by Katie Skerkowski)

The recipients will also include residents of neighbouring communities like Eganville, Arnprior, Pembroke, Cobden and at least one person from Ottawa, he said. 

Demand has gone up, with 50 to 70 more turkeys on offers this year compared to last, he added. 

Town councillor Clint McWhirter said people's struggles with food affordability are evident and more prevalent in smaller towns. 

"[They] have limited jobs," he said. "You don't have the big factories ... So you really feel it and all you have to do is look down the street and look at the food bank. There's a line up from around the corner."

'Neighbours helping neighbours'

On Sunday evening, Skerkowski will be dress up as Santa at Renfrew's Mat-te-Way Activity Centre roundabout alongside Lisa Wycoff, his business partner doubling as Mrs. Claus. 

With COVID-19 restrictions now relaxed, "they'll be able to walk and greet people at their vehicles," Katie said. 

In addition to the turkey pickup station, "we're bringing Santa's sleigh so he and Mrs. Claus will have a place to sit."

Asked why he's going to all this trouble — at an estimated cost of $68,000, some of which was donated by other benefactors — Skerkowski replied, "[It was] a small town where I grew up. Neighbours helping neighbours." 

A group of nearly 30 people pose behind a truck being unloaded
Skerkowski-as-Claus poses for a group photo during his 2021 giveaway. (Submitted by Katie Skerkowski)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Guy Quenneville

Reporter at CBC Ottawa, originally from Cornwall, Ont.

Story tips? Email me at guy.quenneville@cbc.ca or DM me @gqinott on Twitter.

