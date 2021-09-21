Cheryl Gallant re-elected in Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke
The Conservative MP has held the riding for 2 decades
Conservative Cheryl Gallant has been re-elected in the riding of Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke, which has now voted Conservative since the 2000 election.
CBC projects the voters chose to keep Gallant, who was first elected in 2000 but has faced several controversies, including this year when she was accused of peddling conspiracy theories, but voters stayed loyal.
Before the 2000 election, the riding had been consistently Liberal since its creation in the late 1970s.
In 2019, Gallant defeated the Liberals by almost 20,000 votes. In 2021, the Liberals ran local journalist Cyndi Mills.
Businessman and hobby farm owner David Ainsworth also ran in the riding for the People's Party, lawyer Jodie Primeau ran as the NDP candidate and sustainability advocate Stefan Klietsch ran as an independent.
Michael Lariviere withdrew as the Green Party candidate shortly before voting day.
The riding is the largest in eastern Ontario stretching 12,583 square kilometres containing Pembroke, Arnprior, Chalk River, Renfrew and Petawawa.
