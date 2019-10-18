Cheryl Gallant re-elected in Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke

CBC News projects Conservative Cheryl Gallant will win her seat again in Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke.

Voters west of Ottawa have seen this 40-year-old seat change hands only once.

Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke was created in 1979 and remained Liberal until 2000, when Gallant won it for the Canadian Alliance.

She's held it ever since, running as a Conservative since the merger.

Gallant took on:

Businessman and hobby farm owner David Ainsworth of the People's Party.

Robert Cherrin of the Veterans Coalition Party.

Independent Dan Criger, who founded a chain of convenience stores in the area.

Independent Jonathan Davis.

Teacher Eileen Jones-Whyte of the NDP.

Libertarian Stefan Klietsch.

Independent Dheerendra Kumar, a physiotherapist who came to Canada from India in 2009.

Ruben Marini of the Liberals, who has worked with Atomic Energy of Canada.

Ian Pineau of the Greens, a professor in Algonquin College's adventure tourism program in Pembroke, Ont.

Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke in 2015