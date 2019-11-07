Renfrew mother desperate to help daughter find supportive housing

A Renfrew, Ont., mother who went on a hunger strike last week to draw attention to the lack of long-term supportive housing for her daughter with mental disabilities says she's not ready to give up her fight.

Bonnie Keefe​​​​​​ said her daughter, Jennifer Napier, 36, has "the mind of a five-year-old" and has been moving from one emergency shelter to another in the Ottawa Valley.

A year and a half ago, Napier lost her bed at a group home in Barry's Bay after she spent more than four months in hospital in Pembroke.

Her mother fears she's now at risk of slipping further into homelessness and is not receiving the support she needs in shelters.

"Anybody off the street goes in there. So you get drug addicts, you get people that are alcoholics. And Jenny shouldn't be around [them]. She doesn't understand," said Keefe.

"They're calling her names and putting her down. Because they don't understand Jenny … I really don't want my daughter under the same roof."

Jennifer Napier, 36, has been moving from one emergency shelter to another. (Supplied by Bonnie Keefe)

Keefe said she fields as many as 50 phone calls per day from her desperate daughter and that both she and her husband, who recently suffered a heart attack, are at the end of their ropes.

Last week, Keefe went on a hunger strike outside Renfrew town hall, but was forced to end it on the advice of her doctor.

"All [Jennifer] wants, she made it very clear to me: 'I want a home that I can call home, and I don't have to live out of a suitcase, and I can feel safe,'" said Keefe.

System prioritizes those most at risk

CBC requested an interview with Todd Smith, the province's Minister of Children, Community and Social Services.

He declined, and a statement from his office said they could not discuss specifics of Jennifer's case due to privacy concerns.

The ministry "has a consistent province-wide process to help people who require urgent supports," the statement said.

"There is no first-come, first-served system for developmental services and supports. Those who are determined to be most at risk are prioritized for available resources."

Keefe said she will continue to do what she can to get her daughter into stable housing.

"Even after my daughter does get a home, I'm not giving up the fight," she said.

"Me and my husband [are] going to fight this all the way through until [Premier] Doug Ford hears us and puts money out there on the table."