Baby Jesus swiped from Renfrew nativity scene

The central figure of an outdoor nativity scene in Renfrew, Ont., has disappeared without a trace.

Diana Wakely, a member of the eastern Ontario community's Put Christ Back in Christmas committee, said her group erected the 10-figure, fibreglass and paper mâché scene in Low Square on Saturday, following the community's Christmas parade.

The four-kilogram, 45-centimetre Baby Jesus was secured to his manger with wires, but when a committee member returned on Sunday morning to set up lights and equipment for the annual nativity ceremony, the figure was gone.

We'll have to make a new one. - Diana Wakely

"We'll have to make a new one," Wakely said Monday. "It's sad something that's been going this long would disappear."

Wakely, a local artist, said she helped make the figures about 20 years ago and has helped manage the town's nativity scene ever since.

She said the Baby Jesus previously disappeared one New Year's Eve, but was returned after police got involved.

It turned out someone had decided to take the figure along to some New Year's Eve parties, she said.

Wakely said police have been contacted again, and said she's hopeful the figure will make another comeback.