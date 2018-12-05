Stolen Jesus returned unscathed

A Baby Jesus figure stolen from a nativity scene in Renfrew, Ont., has been returned to the manger unscathed.

Diana Wakely, a member of the eastern Ontario community's Put Christ Back in Christmas committee, said her group erected the 10-figure, fibreglass and papier-mâché scene in Low Square on Saturday.

The four-kilogram, 45-centimetre Baby Jesus was secured to his manger with wires, but when a committee member returned on Sunday morning to set up lights and equipment for the annual nativity ceremony, the figure was gone.

After telling police and media about the theft, Wakely said an employee found the figure unharmed in the town hall's parking lot early Wednesday morning.

"I'm very, very happy," she said. "It renews my faith in the town we live in."

Wakely said the figure will returned to its manger, and said it's been jokingly suggested a GPS device be attached to the figure in case of future thefts.